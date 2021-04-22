Sony-Backed Stellify Takes U.S. Rights To Hybrid Singing Game Show From ‘Masked Singer’ Creator

Sony Pictures Television-owned Stellify Media has optioned the U.S. and UK rights to My Ranking, a genre-bending singing game show from The Masked Singer creator Won-Woo Park.

My Ranking is billed as a studio game show mixed with a celebrity singing contest, where contestants are challenged to guess how a live audience will rank the night’s performances from best to worst.

If they judge correctly, they unlock a safe containing a cash prize. Park’s production company, DiTurn, has recently completed filming on a non-broadcast pilot in Korea in the hope that it can match the success of MBC Korea’s The King Of Mask Singer.

Kieran Doherty, joint-CEO and founder of Stellify Media, said: “We cannot wait to take this show to market and work alongside Won-Woo Park. Just like Masked Singer — it is modern, funny, and play-along for the viewers at home.”

The Masked Singer has been a huge hit in the U.S. on Fox and ITV in the UK.