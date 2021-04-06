Sony Pictures & Amazon Falls Opening Aquaverse In Thailand, First Columbia Pictures Theme & Waterpark

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls announced today that they have closed a deal to develop a 14-acre prime location in the seaside town of Bangsaray, Thailand, as Aquaverse, the world’s first Columbia Pictures theme and water park.

The park’s rides and attractions will be ready to open in October. The state-of-the-art attractions are based on the studio’s legendary franchises, i.e. Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Men in Black and Hotel Transylvania.

Catering to visitors of all ages, the park – located 20 minutes from Pattaya and 90 minutes from Bangkok – will encompass eight highly themed and immersive zones with an incredible range of both water- and land-based attractions and include an exciting program of live shows, immersive entertainment, interactive props, unique sets, themed restaurants, as well as specialty merchandise and retail locations.

A rundown of some of the rides include:

Men in Black Thrill Rides – The attraction includes a hair-raising water coaster ride, one of which has a 12-meter free-fall ride which sends a visitor careening down a MIB Wormhole.

Ghostbusters Supernatural Experience – Visitors will be able to zip across ghost traps as they glide down a water coaster or they can dare to enter the world’s first and only fully-enclosed water dome in a family raft ride.

Bad Boys Raceway – an outdoor go-kart tracks in a neon, Miami-themed racecourse.

Jumanji Jungle Adventure – Brave the world of Jumanji through wild, jungle-themed water slides, visiting Jaguar Mountain while being chased by Mandrills before plunging into Jumanji’s splash pool.

Hotel Transylvania Kid-Friendly Zone – This is set to be Aquaverse’s biggest water park attraction featuring over 100 water features, splash buckets, water rockets and more.

Surf’s Up in Surfer’s Paradise – Visitors will be able to surf a mighty wave with a dual Flowrider.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Swallow Falls River Adventure – Take a break from the day’s thrills by touring the Aquaverse along the lazy river and meet the amazing Foodimals featured in the hit film.

VIVO Wave Pool – Relax in a giant wave pool inspired by the upcoming animated musical. The wave pool zone is the ideal venue when hosting music events and live shows, where celebrity artists and world-class international DJs will take to the stage.

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Liakat Dhanji and Amazon Falls on launching Sony Pictures’ first theme and water park and are inspired by his vision of creating an immersive entertainment destination for Thailand. Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse is the next step in Sony Pictures’ larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment by utilizing its strong global film and TV brands. We are creating opportunities for all audiences around the world to immerse themselves deeper into our stories through water parks, touring exhibitions, and theme park attractions,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“Sony Pictures Entertainment and Columbia Pictures’ breadth of global content, technology and talent leadership will be invaluable in creating a fully immersive experience that will bring curiosity and wonder to a global audience. The launch of Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse represents a first step in what we envision to be a broader collaboration that will pioneer the future of an integrated entertainment destination as part of the EEC’s smart city. Alongside our unique rides and attractions, we look forward to forging new partnerships with top accommodation, technology, retail and F&B partners as we curate an unmatched lifestyle experience that will resonate with all our visitors,” said Liakat Dhanji, CEO and Chairman of Amazon Falls Co. Ltd., owners and operators of Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse.

“We are proud to welcome and commit to give our full support to Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls Company Ltd. in Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse which is poised to set new standards for immersive entertainment in the EEC, Thailand. The project is going to play a key role in reshaping the growth dynamism in the EEC. The theme park will be a key component in our EEC Smart City development plan, and EEC will provide our full support, including 5G services and other infrastructure, digital technology, transit links, and partnership with clean energy and investment promotion package to ensure the success of the project and help create a long-term sustainable development in the EEC,” said Dr. Kanit Sangsubhan, Secretary-General, Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).