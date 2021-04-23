Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Pedro Almodóvar & Penélope Cruz Reteam ‘Madres Paralelas’

éSony Pictures Classics has taken all rights in North America, Australia and New Zealand to Pedro Almodóvar’s Madres Paralelas, repping the 13th collaboration between the distributor and the filmmaker’s production company El Deseo. Production began last month on the film in Madrid. The movie also reunites the director with longtime collaborators Penélope Cruz, Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma.

Madres Paralelas is a drama that centers on three mothers, portrayed by Cruz, Aitana Sánchez Gijón and Milena Smit. The film expands Almodóvar’s previous depictions of womanhood by turning his focus on imperfect mothers, in a departure from his prior work exploring mothers and motherhood.

Written by Almodóvar, the film also stars Israel Elejalde.

The film is produced by Agustín Almodóvar and Esther García through El Deseo.

Sony Pictures Classics recently released Almodóvar’s short film The Human Voice, starring Tilda Swinton, in theaters alongside a digitally restored re-issue of Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. It will be available to stream on HBO Max starting April 30.

Almodóvar won two Oscars for best foreign language film for All About My Mother and original screenplay for his 2002 title Hable con Ella (Talk to Her).