Songwriter Diane Warren Takes Historic Oscars Loss In Stride; Feels “More Love And Support” From Movie Music Community Than Ever

At the 93rd Academy Awards, songwriter Diane Warren made the wrong kind of history, losing out in her 12th bid for Best Original Song.

With her loss last night, Warren became the most-nominated woman in the history of the Oscars to have never won. But she is nonetheless taking it all in stride.

“Ok so I lost again but U know what was the hugest win?? Feeling more love and support than I have ever felt in my life,” she wrote on Facebook. “Thank U everyone in my movie music community who voted for this song, U are the best of the best and whenever U choose a song of mine it is huge huge honor that I don’t take lightly and that I am deeply grateful for. Thank U everyone for all the kind and lovely words of support, it means more than any statue.”

On Instagram, Warren also made a couple of jokes at her own expense.

Referencing an article from The List titled, “Diane Warren Now Holds An Oscar Record That No One Wants,” the songwriter wrote, “Ouch but at least I’m the best at something.”

In response to another piece of the sort from People, she joked, “Well at least I’m consistent! Susan Lucci got nothin’ on me…”

Warren was nominated on Sunday for “Io Si” (Seen)”, a song from Netflix drama, The Life Ahead, starring Italian screen icon Sophia Loren. She shared the film’s sole nomination with Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini. Ultimately, though, the award would go to H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas. The trio were recognized for “Fight For You,” from Shaka King’s historical drama, Judas and the Black Messiah.

Over the last three decades and change, Warren has also written Oscar-nominated songs for Mannequin, Up Close & Personal, Con Air, Armageddon, Music of the Heart, Pearl Harbor, Beyond the Lights, The Hunting Ground, Marshall, RBG and Breakthrough. Despite her Oscars record, many of these songs, including Mannequin‘s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and Armageddon‘s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” have gone on to become as iconic as the films to which they belong.