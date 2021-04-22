‘To All the Boys’ Scribe Sofia Alvarez To Helm ‘Along for the Ride’ Adaptation For Netflix; Kate Bosworth, Andie MacDowell Among Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Alvarez, the screenwriter behind the Netflix hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will reteam with the streamer to write and direct a feature adaptation of YA novel, Along for the Ride, from New York Times bestselling author Sarah Dessen.

Emma Pasarow (Am I OK?) and Belmont Cameli (Saved by the Bell) star alongside Kate Bosworth (Wild Indian), Laura Kariuki (Black Lightning), Andie MacDowell (Ready or Not), and (Deadly Illusions)

The pic, which will mark the directorial debut for Alvarez, centers on Auden (Pasarow), who during the summer before college meets the mysterious Eli (Cameli), a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted. Rounding out the cast are Genevieve Hannelius, Samia Finnerty, Paul Karmiyran, Marcus Scribner, and Ricardo Hurtado.

Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman are producing the project, which is slated to shoot in North Carolina. Executive producers are Screen Arcade’s Alyssa Rodrigues, Sian McArthur, and Erika Hampson.

Along for the Ride has more than 10 million copies in print worldwide, has been translated into 35 languages, and was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best YA Fiction. Netflix has optioned a number of YA novels from Dessen including This Lullaby,” Once and For All, and most recently, The Truth About Forever.

Alvarez, who was a writer on the FXX series, Man Seeking Woman, and USA’s Sirens, is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. She’s also written a number of plays including NYLON (BTP / Theaterlab), Friend Art (Second Stage Uptown), The Fish Bowl (Juilliard), and Between Us Chickens (SCR / EST LA).

Pasarow is repped by Clear Talent Group and Grandview; Cameli by Stewart Talent and Industry Entertainment; Bosworth by APA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine; Kariuki by A3 Artists Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; MacDowell by Gersh and Thruline Entertainment; Mulroney by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment.