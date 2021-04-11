‘SNL’: Timothée Chalamet Toots His Flute With Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson For Musical Number

Rapper and We Are Who We Are actor Kid Cudi treated Saturday Night Live viewers with a musical sketch, that also featured another surprise guest.

Following Marcus Mumford’s cameo during host Carey Mulligan’s opening monologue, Timothée Chalamet crashed the latest episode of Saturday Night Live to join Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson to toot their flutes. In the musical number, which also featured Chris Redd, the evening’s musical guest joined the cast members to boast their affinity for flutes.

The rap number saw the men poke at the flute elements on a number of hit trap and rap numbers including “Sure Shot” and “Mask Off.”

“That weird little flute/ I love that weird little flute,” they sing.

The crew continue to rap about how they care for their “weird little” flute, from clearing out their saliva from the various chambers, to carrying it around in a sticker-adorned case. As if they didn’t make the weird little flute sound cool enough, Davidson says that “Timotheé Chalamet loves a flute.”

The Dune actor joins the number to perform a flute solo of his own. They continue to rap with the instruments until Mulligan’s music shop owner interrupts their jam session.

“Guys, you have been sitting here for like four hours,” she says. “You have to buy something or leave.”

“In that case, we’ll buy all of your flutes,” Davidson responds.

See the rap number and Chalamet’s cameo below.