‘SNL’: Daniel Kaluuya Sets Stage For First Appearance As Host In New Promo, Encouraging Viewers To “Put Down The Books” And Tune In

Later this week, two-time Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya will host Saturday Night Live for the first time, with St. Vincent joining him as musical guest.

In a promo for this week’s episode, cast member Aidy Bryant appeared opposite Kaluuya and St. Vincent, inviting viewers to join them for “some quality television.”

“TV is better than books, guys,” added St. Vincent, with Kaluuya commanding, “Put down the books and watch us on TV.”

In a second clip, Kaluuya again gives the standard SNL promo opener, with Bryant and St. Vincent chiming in to note their contributions to the show.

“Hi, I’m Aidy Bryant and I’m cast-membering SNL this week with host Daniel Kaluuya,” said Bryant.

Currently, Kaluuya is in the spotlight with his Oscar-nominated turn as Black Panther party leader Fred Hampton in Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah. Next week’s episode will also be hosted by an Oscar-nominated first-timer, that being Promising Young Woman‘s Carey Mulligan.

To find out who else will be “cast-membering” on the late-night sketch show’s April 3 edition, click on the video above.