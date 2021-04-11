‘SNL’ Director Don Roy King Wins Seventh DGA Award

Saturday Night Live director Don Roy King continued to have a lock on the DGA award category for Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming, taking home his sixth guild trophy in the category tonight; his seventh DGA award overall.
Outside of this category, King won in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials slot back in 2016 for Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special. In fact since 2016, he’s had a six-year winning streak at the DGAs.
King counts overall ten Primetime Emmy wins for his directing work on SNL.
King wasn’t present tonight for the DGA Awards’ virtual 73rd ceremony.
