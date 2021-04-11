‘SNL’: Carey Mulligan Explains Why Regé-Jean Page Left ‘Bridgerton’ In Trivia-Game Sketch

Regé-Jean Page’s departure from Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton still confounds fans, but Carey Mulligan found the truth, or at least what she thinks is the truth, behind his exit in the latest Saturday Night Live.

Mulligan, who made her SNL hosting debut on Saturday, joined Chris Redd, Aidy Bryant and Kenan Thompson for a trivia-game sketch. Thompson’s half-vaccinated emcee hosted “What’s Wrong With This Picture,” a game where contestants figure what’s off about a number of displayed image.

In the first round, contestants needed to identify that the clock in the featured image displayed letters instead of numbers. However, to the host’s dismay, contestants made found incorrect wrong problems with the picture. After two other rounds, the contestants all seemed hopeless – that was until Mulligan’s contestant Sandra finally gave Thompson’s host something to work with.

The final image showed a woman receiving a haircut. Mulligan discovered that the woman’s haircut did not match what was reflected in the mirror, much to Thompson’s excitement. However there was something else off about the image – the hairstylist resembled the Bridgerton star.

“The haircuts don’t match and Regé-Jean is cutting hair now so that’s why he left Bridgertown” Mulligan said.

Page, who took home Bridgerton‘s first acting award at the NAACP Image awards earlier this moth, starred in the Netflix series as heartthrob Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett. He acted opposite Phoebe Dynever, who played Daphne Bridgerton.

Mulligan made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut following fellow Brit and fellow Oscar-nominee Daniel Kaluuya. The Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman star headlined alongside musical guest Kid Cudi.

See the full sketch above.