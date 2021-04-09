‘Snakes Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ Moves Up To Summer

EXCLUSIVE: We also learned today that Paramount’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins movie is moving up from its Oct. 22 release date to July 23. The G.I. Joe movies play younger and it only makes sense for the new standalone from EOne/Hasbro to play the summer.

The first movie, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra also played the summer season, opening on Aug. 7 to $54.7M stateside. The pic ultimately grossed $302.4M WW. The second movie, 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation raised the two-pic franchise’s running global cume to $678.1M.

Robert Schwentke directs Snake Eyes off of Evan Spiliotopoulos’ screenplay. Henry Golding is Snake Eyes, Samara Weaving is Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó is the Baroness, Andrew Koji is Snake Eyes’ bro and foe Storm Shadow. Producers are Stephen Davis, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, David Ellison, Josh Feldman, Dana Goldberg, Brian Goldner, Don Granger with Jeff G. Waxman executive producing.

We broke the news a second ago that Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick flew from its July 2 to Nov. 19 in order to capitalize on those foreign box office markets which will potentially be reopened by that date. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 7 goes to May 27, 2022, Memorial Day weekend.