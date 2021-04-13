‘Slumber Party Massacre’ Redo From Shout! Studios Scares Up Home At Syfy

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios has found a sleepover home for Slumber Party Massacre, a contemporary reimagining of the cult 1982 feature film from Roger Corman and Amy Holden Jones. The new pic, directed by The Banana Splits Movie and Vagrant Queen helmer Danishka Esterhazy from a screenplay by Ash Vs. Evil Dead‘s Suzanne Keilly, will debut later this year on Syfy.

Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor and Reze-Tiana Wessels star in the update, which wrapped last month in South Africa. Shout! Studios, which developed and executive produced will handle the movie’s worldwide sales and distribution across multiple platforms after bringing in Blue Ice Pictures (Spinning Out, Vagrant Queen) to serve as producers.

The news comes after Shout! acquired the New Horizon Picture library, which encompasses 270 Roger Corman films.

“Remaking one of the seminal films of Roger Corman and Amy Holden Jones’ early work is exciting and audacious. But there are no better hands in which to place this challenge to Danishka Esterhazy, Suzanne Keilly, and the team at Blue Ice Pictures. Their creative vision will both honor the Corman ethos and captivate today’s audiences,” said Brent Haynes, Shout’s Head of Original Content Development.

The film’s plot is under wraps but is said to be a reimagining of the original (that great tagline: “Close your eyes for a second, and sleep forever”), a seminal example of the teen slasher genre set against the backdrop of a girls basketball team’s sleepover and a crazed killer who starts knocking them off.

Executive producers are Brent Haynes, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos and Jordan Fields.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Syfy on Slumber Party Massacre. Ever since we acquired the New Horizon Picture library, encompassing 270 Roger Corman films, we’ve been looking for opportunities to co-develop new content and remakes. We look forward to combining our efforts and hope this is just the start of a long and rewarding relationship,” Shout!’s founders and CEOs Emmer and Foos said.

The deal was negotiated by the Law Offices of Bruce David Eisen for Shout! Studios and Syfy.