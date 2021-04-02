Skydance Taps Longtime Disney Exec Luis Fernández For New Role As Head Of Consumer Products

Skydance Media has named Luis Fernández, a 20-year veteran of Walt Disney, as the studio’s first head of consumer products to lead its retail, merchandise and licensee partnerships.

Fernández will be responsible for driving the creative strategy, design and franchise development for the upcoming slate of live-action feature films and television and the growing portfolio for Skydance Animation. He joins the company on the heels of an expansive multi-year partnership with Apple which includes distribution of the studio’s first features Luck and Spellbound as well as two seasons of the animated series The Search for WondLa.

“Luis has both a keen design and business sense and has been instrumental in building some of the most iconic franchises ever, and we’re thrilled to have him join the Skydance team at this pivotal time,” said Jesse Sisgold, COO, of Skydance Media and Holly Edwards, President, Skydance Animation. “He will be an incredible asset to the studio as we ramp up our consumer products division and will further our goal of offering fans a multitude of opportunities to engage with a film or show’s world long after the credits roll.”

Related Story Bob Iger Bids Disney Shareholders Farewell At His Last Annual Meeting

“The stories that the studio is telling and the level of creative talent behind them is truly astounding and I can’t wait to begin to expand on these worlds, giving fans new ways to experience Skydance properties,” said Fernández.

Prior to joining Skydance, he served as senior VP and central creative in consumer products and interactive media at Disney with responsibilities for design, branding, character art, marketing, music and fashion. He ran design strategy for franchises including Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses, Disney Animation, Disney Channel, Pixar and Star Wars as well as Disney Parks & Resorts merchandise.

Skydance Animation’s feature slate includes Luck, directed by Peggy Holmes (Secret of the Wings, The Pirate Fairy) and starring Jane Fonda; Spellbound, directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek, Shark Tale) with music and score by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater; and Pookoo, written and directed by Nathan Greno (Tangled).