Skydance Animation Appoints IMG As Worldwide Licensing Representative

EXCLUSIVE: IMG will be serving as the global licensing rep for Skydance Animation and its upcoming feature film and TV lineup, which includes its first two movies, Luck directed by Peggy Holmes and Spellbound directed by Vicky Jenson.

The multi-year deal will see the Endeavor owned licensing agency develop extensive product licensing portfolios for Skydance Animation’s slate and theatrical-quality animated TV series.

“As we prepare for the debut of our first animation projects in the coming year, we are thrilled to be partnering with the world’s premier licensing agency to develop consumer products franchises that extend our stories and characters across retail platforms,” said Luis Fernández, Head of Consumer Products, Skydance.

“Skydance Animation has assembled a team of legendary talent that is reimagining animation with some of the most exciting new feature-length film and series animation anywhere today,” added Bruno Maglione, President of Licensing at IMG. “We’re proud to be on the ground floor of what promises to be an incredible journey of bold new stories, worlds and characters, and we look forward to building out engaging licensed product programs and experiences that bring them to life beyond the viewing experience.”

2x Oscar-winner Jane Fonda will voice a lead role in Luck, written by Keil Murray, which centers around the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself.

Spellbound, is set in a world of magic where a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two. Written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton, the original score for the film hails from Oscar-winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer.

In February, Skydance sealed a multi-year feature film and TV partnership with AppleTV+, including the streamer’s distribution of Luck and Spellbound. Skydance Animation is making its TV debut on Apple TV+ with two seasons of The Search for WondLa, which is based on the book series by Tony DiTerlizzi.

IMG manages athletes and fashion icons around the world; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is an independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development.