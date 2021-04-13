Sky Studios Ups ‘Chernobyl’ Commissioner Gabriel Silver To Director Of Drama Commissioning

Sky Studios has promoted senior commissioner Gabriel Silver to director of drama commissioning following the departure of Cameron Roach.

Silver will be responsible for ordering originals from the independent production sector, having overseen a slate that includes Chernobyl, Gangs of London, and Britannia since joining Sky Studios in 2017.

Roach’s role has been split in two, with Silver overseeing third-party commissioning across Europe, while an in-house creative director will be responsible for the development and production of Sky Studios drama projects. Recruitment is ongoing for the latter role.

Silver will report to Sky Studios’ chief content officer Jane Millichip, while he will also have a dotted line to Zai Bennett, MD of content at Sky UK, with projects jointly greenlit by both Sky Studios and Sky UK.

Silver said: “Sky drama has never been more bold or ambitious than it is today. Over the next 18 months, we’re looking towards a fantastic slate of shows, including at least a dozen new original series or mini-series, all of which aim to push the parameters of what’s considered a Sky drama.”

Millichip added: “Gabriel has an impeccable track-record of delivering shows that encapsulate the creative ambition of Sky Studios. From Chernobyl to Gangs of London, he has strong instincts in identifying, developing and delivering bold, original content and is well respected as a creative partner.”

Silver’s team includes commissioning editors Manpreet Dosanjh, Paul Gilbert, and Liz Lewin. Prior to joining Sky, he worked at a range of indies including Left Bank Pictures and Kudos.