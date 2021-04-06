16 More California Counties Move To Less-Restrictive Covid Reopening Tiers

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles Mega Agency

On a day when California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a massive loosening of Covid-19 restrictions to come in June, he also announced immediate progress in the state’s Covid-19 Blueprint for a Safer Reopening guidelines for over 10 million of the state’s residents.

“Sixteen counties are moving today into less-restrictive tiers in that Blueprint,” said Newsom.

The governor revealed that the state had crossed the 20 million threshold for the number of vaccinations administered overall. More crucially, the state also reached the 4 million mark of vaccinations in lower-income communities that have been hard hit by the pandemic. Reaching that 4 million threshold will allow multiple counties, including San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Contra Costa and Sacramento to immediately advance to the less-restrictive Orange tier of the state’s economic blueprint. See map below.

ca-covid-reopening-tier-status
The color-coded reopening status of California’s counties as of 4/6/21 via CHHS

Those regions are eligible to expand sector reopenings to Orange-tier limits as soon as tomorrow.

What that means is that movie theaters can move from 25% to 50% capacity. Likewise restaurants. Amusement parks can increase attendance from 15 to 25%. Outdoor live events can move from 20% to 33% capacity. Large indoor live events — as of April 15 — can move from 10% to 15% occupancy. See chart below for much more detail on those and other categories.

Meeting the vaccination target for lower-income communities also loosens the requirements for movement into the least restrictive Yellow tier. Given that those new thresholds, some of the state’s largest counties — such as Los Angeles and Orange — may qualify to move into the lest restrictive Yellow tier by the end of April.

california-covid-blueprint-tiers
california-covid-blueprint-tiers-2
california-covid-blueprint-tiers-3
california-covid-blueprint-tiers-4
california-covid-blueprint-tiers-5
california-covid-blueprint-tiers-6
california-covid-blueprint-tiers-7
City News Service contributed to this report.

