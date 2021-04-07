Simon & Schuster To Publish Mike Pence’s Autobiography

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a memorial service for the late Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager in Charleston, W. Va., on Jan. 15, 2021. Pence has a book deal. His autobiography, currently untitled, is scheduled to come out in 2023.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is writing his autobiography, signing with Simon & Schuster to publish his memoirs that will cover his life from Columbus, Ohio, to governor to his tenure as Donald Trump’s vice president.

The publisher said that they signed a two-book deal with Pence, with the first book tentatively scheduled to be published in 2023. Pence was represented by David Vigliano and Thomas Flannery of Vigliano Associates.

In a statement, Pence said, “I am grateful to have the opportunity to tell the story of my life in public service to the American people, from serving in Congress, to the Indiana Governor’s office and as Vice President of the United States.”

Dana Canedy, senior vice president and publisher of Simon & Schuster, said that Pence’s “revelatory autobiography will be the definitive book on one of the most consequential presidencies in American history.”

A slew of books will be published in the coming years from Trump administration insiders and from journalists who closely covered his administration, which seemed to veer from one extraordinary story to another.

Ironically, Simon & Schuster was part of the drama, as it published John Bolton’s memoir, The Room Where It Happened, which the Trump Justice Department tried to sideline before publication. It also published Bob Woodward’s Fear and Mary Trump’s Too Much and Never Enough.

Pence’s autobiography is as yet untitled. If the 2023 date holds for Pence’s first book, it will be published just as the next presidential race ramps up. Pence is among the top-tier potential contenders, particularly if Trump does not enter the race.