Simon Russell Beale & Nikki Amuka-Bird Join Mark Rylance Crime-Drama ‘The Outfit’

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA winner Simon Russell Beale (The Hollow Crown) and BAFTA-nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW) have joined the cast of The Imitation Game scribe Graham Moore’s directorial debut The Outfit.

As we previously revealed, starring in the film are Oscar winner Mark Rylance (Bridge Of Spies), Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner), Zoey Deutch (Set It Up) and Johnny Flynn (Emma).

The crime-drama, which recently wrapped production in London, follows Leonard (Rylance), an English tailor who used to craft suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row. But after a personal tragedy, he’s ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: a family of vicious gangsters.

Oscar-winner Moore is directing from his own screenplay which is co-written with actor-writer Johnathan McClain (Mad Men).

Producers are Ben Browning for FilmNation Entertainment, Scoop Wasserstein and Amy Jackson. FilmNation Entertainment financed. Focus Features will distribute domestically and Universal Pictures International is handling international distribution.

Beale, a two-time BAFTA TV winner, is best known for the BBC’s historical drama The Hollow Crown, Showtime’s Penny Dreadful and features The Death Of Stalin, Dunkirk and The Deep Blue Sea. His extensive and lauded stage work includes three Laurence Olivier Awards for Volpone, Candide and Uncle Vanya.

Amuka-Bird was nominated for Best Leading Actress at the 2017 TV BAFTA’s for her performance in the BBC drama adaptation of Zadie Smith’s book, NW. She can currently be seen in a lead role in Armando Iannucci’s HBO space comedy pilot Avenue 5, which has just been commissioned for a second series. Features include Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat, Armando Iannucci’s The Personal Story of David Copperfield and Warner Brothers Jupiter Ascending. Previous TV credits include Gold Digger, Luther and Hard Sun.

Amuka-Bird is repped by 42, Green & Associates Talent Agency and Multitude Media. Beale is repped by Dalzell & Beresford and Anonymous Content.