Simon Mirren & Jamie Carmichael’s Atlantic Nomad Inks Slate Financing Deal With Finland VC Fund Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Carmichael (Black Book) and Simon Mirren’s (Criminal Minds) London and Los Angeles-based production label Atlantic Nomad has closed a TV and film slate financing deal with Finland-based venture capital fund manager IPR.VC.

The deal will provide overhead, development and production financing for the company, focusing on premium TV, with documentaries and feature films in consideration on a project-by-project basis.

Atlantic Nomad says it currently has co-productions set up in the U.S., UK, Ireland, and Australia, and is currently exploring English language projects in France and Canada.

IPR.VC has previously backed companies including U.S. genre specialist XYZ Films and Nordic animation firm Gigglebug Entertainment.

Mirren is best known for writing and producing hit TV series such as Criminal Minds (for which he was showrunner) for Touchstone Television and CBS, Without A Trace for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS, and Third Watch for NBC. He also co-wrote, produced and show-ran Versailles, the well-received 10-part Canal Plus series dramatizing the life of Louis XIV of France.

Carmichael was the President of Film at Content Media for 15 years where he oversaw all of the company’s film activities, acquiring and distributing more than 250 titles including The Cooler, Thank You For Smoking, Transamerica, Fish Tank, Black Book and Scientology doc Going Clear. Prior to that he was Head of International Distribution for Mel Gibson and Bruce Davey’s Icon Entertainment International.

The deal was negotiated by IPR’s Elisa Alvares, along with David Quli at Wiggin for IPR.VC, and Anwen Griffiths at Lee and Thompson for Atlantic Nomad.

Said Carmichael: “We’re delighted to be in business with Timo and Elisa at IPR. The deal has given us the independence and flexibility we were looking for, and has allowed us to get off to a fast start with our projects all over the world.”

IPR.VC Managing Partner Timo Argillander added: “We are excited to be in business with Jamie and his team. Atlantic Nomad’s outstanding slate, along with its ambitions and ability to deliver are second to none and a perfect fit with IPR.VC’s funds’ Entertainment portfolio.”

Alvares commented: “Atlantic Nomad has an international and audience focused attitude that combined with their instinctive and bold approach really makes their projects undeniable.”