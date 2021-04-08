‘Sidetalk’ Creators Plan TV Projects As New York-Based Duo Behind Viral Instagram Videos Sign To WME & Brillstein

EXCLUSIVE: Sidetalk is one minute Instagram interview show that has gone viral, clocking up over 30M views and celebrities fans including Bella Hadid, A$AP Rocky and Sophie Turner.

The duo behind the series – 19 year old NYU students Trent Simonian and Jack Byrne – are now planning to take their gonzo act to the next level and planning long-form projects after signing to WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

The pair are part of a wave of youngsters using social media to break down the barriers of the interview show with many of their videos scoring over 500,000 views on the Facebook-owned site. They filmed much of their videos during the pandemic and are now excited to do more given that the city is starting to open up.

The duo told Deadline that they want to take Sidetalk to the “next level” after signing to the Hollywood agency and management company.

“We have been able to build an extremely diverse and loyal audience on Instagram that includes celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Charlie Puth, Tyga, and others as fans of the show. We collaborated with rapper A$AP Rocky to bring his virtual Yams Day concert to life and we have been able to turn several regular New Yorkers into local celebrities,” they told Deadline

“We look forward to continuing to create short-form digital content with Sidetalk for the next few years while we are in college at NYU. We have been doing the bulk of our filming during the pandemic, while many have been saying that New York City is dead. As the city comes back to life this summer, we are excited to showcase the city’s revival and energy to the rest of the world,” they said.

The brand has grown quickly – with around 15,000 followers in September to close to 280,000 now. They said that they’ve been approached to make longer videos – Sidetalk interviews are generally around one minute long – but they said that they want to save their longer-form content for TV and film. “Once we have built a reputable following of people who are interested in seeing more of our work, we plan on applying our skills to develop our own TV shows and movies – not necessarily with the same man-on-the-street concept as Sidetalk, but matching the same energy and unique flare that we bring to our content,” they added.