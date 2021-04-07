Shudder Acquires ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’ For Season 4

EXCLUSIVE: Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has ordered a fourth season of drag competition series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. The Shudder Original Series will debut exclusively on the streamer day and date in all territories, alongside the previous three seasons.

The first three seasons have aired on Netflix in the U.S., on OUTtv in Canada, and Amazon Prime in the UK and Australia.

Created, hosted and judged by the Boulet Brothers, the 10-episode fourth season will feature drag artists from around the world competing in challenges ranging from costume creation and makeup artistry to live performance and acting with the winner taking home a $100,000 grand prize, the largest in the show’s history.

The acquisition follows a successful launch for the Shudder Original The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection, a two-hour movie special – part horror movie, part documentary and part reality competition – which was one of the service’s most watched premieres of 2020.

“Joining forces with Shudder marks the beginning of an exciting new era for The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, and Season 4 is lining up to be the most ambitious season to date,” said the Boulet Brothers. “We will be featuring some of the most groundbreaking drag art in the world and with $100,000 on the line, the competition (and the challenges) are going to be deadly.”

“We are thrilled to be working with the incredibly talented Boulet Brothers on a new season that will be bigger, better and more outrageous than ever,’ said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager. “This show brilliantly merges underground drag and horror, showcasing a diverse group of artists, and we’re delighted to bring it to Shudder members, alongside all three previous seasons.”

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has taken both queer and horror audiences by storm. The show’s season three premiere in fall 2019 ranked #2 on iTunes Reality TV chart and 11th among the most watched TV shows on iTunes that fall.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is written, produced and co-directed by the Boulet Brothers, directed by Nathan Noyes and executive produced by David Sigurani. Craig Engler and Emily Gotto executive produce on behalf of Shudder; Executive in Charge is Nick Lazo and Producer is Samuel Zimmerman. Season 4 is produced in association with OUTtv.