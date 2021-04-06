‘Shameless’ Cast To Reunite For Post-Finale Reunion, Virtual Experience

Before the stars of Shameless go their separate ways, Showtime will bring the Gallagher family back home one last time.

William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkowsky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan and Christian Isaiah will join showrunner and executive producer John Wells for a farewell panel Sunday following the series’ finale. The Shameless crew will reminisce about the 11-season show and reflect on their time together. Cast members Noel Fisher and Kate Miner will also join the virtual reunion.

The reunion is the first half of a two-part farewell. After the panel, fans can explore the Gallagher house with a virtual 360-degree, first-person tour. The digital experience, available even after the finale event, will feature Easter eggs and never-before-seen content from the series

Related Story Showtime Names Danielle De Jesus & Dave Binegar VPs Of Scripted Programming

The two-part virtual farewell will begin April 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Gallagherhouse.com.

The final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank (Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic- and drug-induced twilight years, Lip (White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Monaghan) and Mickey (Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship, while Deb (Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Howey) and V (Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.

Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television. Developed for American television by Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald and Michael Hissrich.