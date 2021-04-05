Showtime Names Danielle De Jesus & Dave Binegar VPs Of Scripted Programming

Danielle De Jesus, most recently SVP of Development at Courtney Kemp’s production company, End of Episode, has joined Showtime as VP of Scripted Programming. Additionally, the ViacomCBS network has promoted Dave Binegar to VP of Scripted Programming. Based in Los Angeles, De Jesus and Binegar will be developing original scripted comedy, drama and limited series for Showtime, reporting to Amy Israel, EVP, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks.

“Danielle is a thoughtful and dynamic executive, and we fully expect her to emerge as a potent force developing the next generation of great Showtime series,” Israel said. “In doing so, she’ll join Dave, who has risen up our ranks thanks to his savvy eye for finding talent and projects and nurturing the very best from them.”

During De Jesus’ tenure as SVP of Development at Kemp’s End of Episode, she managed a slate of development and television productions including the pilot Get Christie Love and drama in development Dirty Thirty. De Jesus was instrumental in developing multiple spinoffs for the Kemp-created Power, including Ghost, Raising Kanan, Force and Influence, serving as an executive producer on all. Before joining End of Episode three years ago, De Jesus served as Director of Current Programming at UCP, where she managed such shows as Unsolved, Colony, Playing House, The Magicians and The Royals. She also served as Manager of Programming and Development at ABC Family, where she worked on programs including Make it or Break It, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Melissa and Joey and The Lying Game. She also was involved in the development of unscripted series Spellmageddon and The Vineyard.

At Showtime, Binegar recently worked on highly rated limited crime thriller Your Honor and is responsible for the acclaimed Work In Progress, which he discovered as an independently produced pilot at Sundance, and Back To Life. Additionally, he brought to the network The End, an upcoming half-hour dark comedy about death and dying, and developed the upcoming survival epic Yellowjackets. Binegar started his career in San Francisco, where he worked in production management on stop-motion, motion capture and CG animated features for Disney and Pixar.