Shots Fired Near Set Of ABC’s ‘The Rookie’, Police On Scene And Canvassing Neighborhood

UPDATED: Shots were fired on the scene of a Los Angeles location shoot for ABC’s cop drama The Rookie this afternoon, disrupting production and sending units flooding into the area.

Officer William Cooper of LAPD media relations told Deadline that a call came in at 2:56 PM of a possible shooting at Hartford Avenue and West 5th Street.

Rampart division units responded. At 3:30 PM, police reported that all suspects were gone upon their arrival. At the time of this story posting, the police were still actively canvassing the area.

Williams had no information on which production was affected or the number of shots fired but Deadline has confirmed that it was ABC’s drama series The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion.

There are conflicting reports whether the incident happened on or near the set of the show. Eyewitnesses say that they heard three gunshots hit the building above where crew members were working. Other sources say that the shots were fired about a block from the set.

No one from the show was hurt in the shooting. The Rookie team left the area after the incident. The series will film at another location tonight as scheduled, sources said.

The Rookie is currently shooting its third season. The next episode airs this Sunday.