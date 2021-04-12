Shonda Rhimes & Betsy Beers Set For Costume Designers Guild Awards Honor

There’s joy in Shondaland today. Longtime producing partners Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are set to receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday.

The honor goes to individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of costume design and creative partnerships with costume designers.

“From the record-breaking series Grey’s Anatomy to the latest binge-worthy series Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers have been longtime partners of the Costume Designers Guild,” said Salvador Perez, President of IATSE Local 892. “Throughout the years, the two have created cultural-defining TV moments with support from fellow collaborators and costume designers. We can think of no other duo more deserving of this award.”

The duo also has collaborated on Shondaland series including Station 19, How to Get Away with Murder, For the People, The Catch and Private Practice.

Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlin will present the award to Rhimes and Beers during the virtual 23rd annual CDGAs, which start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The awards celebrates excellence in film, television and shortform costume design. Presenters at the show will include Rose Byrne, Andra Day, O-T Fagbenle, Emerald Fennell, Ilana Glazer, Regina King, Carey Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr. and Amanda Seyfried.

Here are some more quotes about the award for Rhimes and Beers:

“Shonda and Betsy are visionaries of our time. They are originals; fierce, brilliant women who create rich worlds, characters and stories that enhance our lives. It’s truly been a gift collaborating with them. Whether I was setting the tone for the stylish and contemporary world of How to Get Away with Murder, or painting a vibrant and lush picture for Bridgerton, Shonda and Betsy’s vision was always present. They set the bar high at every turn. They spark the imagination and allow the creative process to thrive. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are an exceptional gift to our community and our culture.”

– Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick

“Shonda and Betsy are such innovative collaborators. Every new world that they present is a lush landscape in which I have room to create beautiful pictures, a world where the clothes can help to tell a small part of the story. I love that those landscapes include diversity, challenge norms, and allow for strong female leads. Scandal and the upcoming Inventing Anna were gifts. Shonda and Betsy are a gift to Costume Design and are truly deserving of this recognition.”

– Costume designer Lyn Paolo

“Shonda and Betsy’s partnership spans decades; their collaboration as two powerhouse women in Hollywood is as inspirational as the collaborative relationship they build with each of their costume designers. Together, they build worlds where every race, ethnicity, gender, and sexuality is celebrated as beautiful and represented in every form. We felt this year was especially meaningful to showcase their aspirational worlds on-screen and off, in their dedication to the art of storytelling.”

– CDGA Executive Producer JL Pomeroy