‘She-Hulk’: Renée Elise Goldsberry To Join Disney+ Marvel Series

EXCLUSIVE: Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva, Hamilton) is poised to co-star opposite Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk for Disney+, sources said.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

She-Hulk is a legal comedy that centers on the eponymous heroine (Maslany), aka Jennifer Walters, an attorney who has similar powers to her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

Goldsberry would play a character referred to Amelia. Ginger Gonzaga was recently cast as Walters’ best friend. As announced at Disney Investor Day, Avengers star Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as The Hulk and Tim Roth is reprising his Hulk character of The Abomination on She-Hulk.

Reps for Marvel and Goldsberry declined comment.

2020-21 Disney+ Pilots & Series Orders

The She-Hulk series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.

Goldsberry plays one of the leads in Girls5eva, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino’s new series for NBCU’s Peacock.

She is probably best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon Hamilton, a performance that earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award. Her recent credits also include the feature Waves, Netflix’s Altered Carbon and NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Goldsberry is repped by UTA, Untitled, and attorney Adam Cooper.