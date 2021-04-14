Sharon Osbourne To Guest On ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ This Week

Sharon Osbourne, the former co-host of CBS’ The Talk who left the daytime show last month after a heated on-air debate about racism, will get a chance to explain why when she guests on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher this week.

Osbourne will be Maher’s top-of-show solo interview on Friday’s episode, Real Time said today.

The appearance will mark Osbourne’s first extended TV interview since the controversy — she was not part of Monday’s episode of The Talk devoted entirely to a discussion of the incident and racism in general. On that episode, co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth described the March 10 incident, in which Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan over comments some interpreted as racist and sternly told Underwood, “Don’t you dare cry.”

Welteroth, a Black woman, recalled the Underwood-Osbourne exchange and said she believed Osbourne “was not listening and went off the rails into disrespect.”

Also on this week’s Real Time, guests Ian Bremmer and Rosa Brooks will join Maher in the panel discussion.

