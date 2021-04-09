Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Powerpuff’: Robyn Lively To Play Sara Bellum; Tom Kenny To Reprise Role As Narrator In CW’s Live-Action Reboot Pilot

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Top Gun: Maverick' Flies Off Fourth Of July Release, Moves 'M:I-7' To May 2022
Read the full story

Sharon Gless & Tyne Daly Set For ‘Cagney & Lacey’ Reunion On ‘Stars In The House’

Everett Collection

Cagney & Lacey stars Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly will guest on the Stars in the House livestream this month, the latest in the YouTube channel’s popular reunion episodes.

The Cagney & Lacey livestream, which like all episodes raises money for The Actors Fund, is set for Wednesday, April 14 at 8 pm ET.

“It is an honor to help The Actors Fund,” said Gless in a statement. “It is comprised of the best in our business in all fields. These are difficult times. We need to laugh. And make some money.”

Gless and Daly will be joined by costar Martin Kove, who played detective Victor Isbecki on the 1982-88 CBS police drama. (John Karlen, who won a 1986 Emmy Award for his portrayal of Harvey Lacey, husband of Daly’s Mary Beth Lacey, died last year.)

The cast members are expected to discuss the classic crime series with Stars in the House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley and take questions from the online viewers.

Recent Stars in the House TV reunions have included The West Wing, Thirtysomething, Little House on the Prairie, Grey’s Anatomy and many others. The series is available to watch on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com. New episodes air Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8PM ET.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad