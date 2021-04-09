Sharon Gless & Tyne Daly Set For ‘Cagney & Lacey’ Reunion On ‘Stars In The House’

Cagney & Lacey stars Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly will guest on the Stars in the House livestream this month, the latest in the YouTube channel’s popular reunion episodes.

The Cagney & Lacey livestream, which like all episodes raises money for The Actors Fund, is set for Wednesday, April 14 at 8 pm ET.

“It is an honor to help The Actors Fund,” said Gless in a statement. “It is comprised of the best in our business in all fields. These are difficult times. We need to laugh. And make some money.”

Gless and Daly will be joined by costar Martin Kove, who played detective Victor Isbecki on the 1982-88 CBS police drama. (John Karlen, who won a 1986 Emmy Award for his portrayal of Harvey Lacey, husband of Daly’s Mary Beth Lacey, died last year.)

The cast members are expected to discuss the classic crime series with Stars in the House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley and take questions from the online viewers.

Recent Stars in the House TV reunions have included The West Wing, Thirtysomething, Little House on the Prairie, Grey’s Anatomy and many others. The series is available to watch on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com. New episodes air Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8PM ET.