‘Shameless’ Series Finale Posts Cross-Platform Season Viewership High

The series finale of Showtime’s longtime flagship series Shameless on Sunday averaged a cross-platform total of 1.5 million viewers, a season high and up +41% vs. the previous week (1.1MM); +29% over the Season 11 premiere in December (1.2MM).

The 9 PM telecast of the finale on the linear network drew 695,000 Live+Same Day viewers, up +33% from the previous week (522K) and on par with the season premiere (699K), which ranks the most watched telecast of the season in L+SD linear ratings.

The projected Sunday on-demand/streaming viewership for the finale is 769,000, which represents a +61% jump from last week (478K) and a series high for the show starring William H. Macy.