Jess Gabor Joins Legendary’s ‘The Machine’ Starring Bert Kreischer And Mark Hamill

EXCLUSIVE: Jess Gabor is set to join Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill in the upcoming feature film The Machine, based on Kreischer’s hit viral story. The film will be directed by Peter Atencio and written by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes. Kreischer will also produce along with Legendary’s Cale Boyter and Levity’s Judi Marmel.

Described as The Hangover meets Midnight Run, the film is a genre-bending comedy inspired by Kreischer’s real-life adventures and subsequent breakout stand-up routine The Machine, which has been viewed more than 85 million times. In it, his past catches up with him when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

Philip Waley will executive produce, Jay Ashenfelter will associate produce, and Jonathan English will co-produce alongside Serbian production company Balkanic Media.

Gabor is recognized for her performance on Season 9 and Season 10 of Showtime’s Shameless as Debbie’s girlfriend, Kelly. She was also recently seen opposite Judy Greer and Steve Zahn in Gringa from director EJ Foerster, which premiered at AFM 2020 Online. Up next she can be seen in the Blumhouse film Run Sweetheart Run, which had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and will be released by Amazon Studios on Prime Video.

She is repped by Buchwald and Suskin Management.