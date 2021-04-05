‘Sex Appeal’: Margaret Cho, Skai Jackson, Paris Jackson & More Join Hulu Comedy From American High

Emmy nominee Margaret Cho (30 Rock, Law & Order SVU), Fortune Feimster (Yes Day, The Netflix Afterparty), Skai Jackson (Jessie), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), and Paris Jackson (Gringo, Lee Daniels’ Star) have rounded out the cast of Sex Appeal, the latest collaboration between Hulu and American High.

The new additions are joining previously announced leads Mika Abdalla and Jake Short in the YA rom-com, which is being directed by Talia Osteen. Written by Tate Hanyok, the plot follows Avery Hansen-White, who doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level at the upcoming STEM conference (“nerd prom”), she sets out to master her sexuality. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery begins to study the mechanics of love and realizes that relationships require less science and more heart.

American High’s Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, and Ryan Bennett are producing the pic with Mark Fasano and Tobias Weymar of Nickel City, and Kendrick Tan for Lit Entertainment. Hanyok will serve as executive producer. Sex Appeal marks the fifth Hulu Original film from American High following Big Time Adolescence, The Binge, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, and the upcoming Plan B, which is set to be released this summer.

Cho is repped by WME and manager Sarah J. Martin; Feimster by ICM Partners and Lichter Grossman; Jackson by Paradigm, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Henderson by Framework Entertainment; Paris Jackson by WME and Stiefel Entertainment.