Set Decorators Society Of America Awards: David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ Tops Winners List With Best Picture & Best Period Design

On Thursday, the Set Decorators Society of America announced the winners of the inaugural SDSA Awards, which recognizes excellence in the art of set decoration for film.

Topping the winners list was David Fincher’s black-and-white Old Hollywood drama, Mank. The Netflix pic scored wins for Best Picture and Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Period Feature Film. The honorees from Mank included Fincher, set decorator Jan Pascuale and production designer Donald Graham Burt.

Other awards handed out paid tribute to artists working within the realms of contemporary features, science fiction or fantasy films, and comedy or musical features.

For the full list of winners from the event, read on:

BEST PICTURE

Mank

Directed by David Fincher



Set Decoration by Jan Pascale SDSA

Production Design by Donald Graham Burt

Netflix

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Promising Young Woman

Set Decoration by Rae Deslich SDSA

Production Design by Michael T. Perry

Focus Features

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Mank

Set Decoration by Jan Pascale SDSA

Production Design by Donald Graham Burt

Netflix

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Tenet

Set Decoration by Kathy Lucas

Production Design by Nathan Crowley

Warner Bros.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A COMEDY OR MUSICAL FEATURE FILM

The Prom

Set Decoration by Gene Serdena SDSA

Production Design by Jamie Walker McCall

Netflix

While Paul Greengrass Western News of the World and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 were also nominated tonight, those two films ultimately came up short.