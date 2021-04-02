Set Decorators Society Of America Awards: David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ Tops Winners List With Best Picture & Best Period Design

On Thursday, the Set Decorators Society of America announced the winners of the inaugural SDSA Awards, which recognizes excellence in the art of set decoration for film.
Topping the winners list was David Fincher’s black-and-white Old Hollywood drama, Mank. The Netflix pic scored wins for Best Picture and Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Period Feature Film. The honorees from Mank included Fincher, set decorator Jan Pascuale and production designer Donald Graham Burt.
Other awards handed out paid tribute to artists working within the realms of contemporary features, science fiction or fantasy films, and comedy or musical features.
For the full list of winners from the event, read on:
BEST PICTURE
Mank
Directed by David Fincher
Set Decoration by Jan Pascale SDSA
Production Design by Donald Graham Burt
Netflix
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Promising Young Woman
Set Decoration by Rae Deslich SDSA
Production Design by Michael T. Perry
Focus Features
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
Mank
Set Decoration by Jan Pascale SDSA
Production Design by Donald Graham Burt
Netflix
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Tenet
Set Decoration by Kathy Lucas
Production Design by Nathan Crowley
Warner Bros.
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A COMEDY OR MUSICAL FEATURE FILM
The Prom
Set Decoration by Gene Serdena SDSA
Production Design by Jamie Walker McCall
Netflix
While Paul Greengrass Western News of the World and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 were also nominated tonight, those two films ultimately came up short.
