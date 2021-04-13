Serena Williams Strikes First-Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios, Sets Untitled Docuseries On Professional & Personal Life

Tennis icon Serena Williams has inked a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios, with an untitled docuseries already in the works.

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champ will work with Amazon Studios to create scripted and unscripted television projects that will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The in-the-works docuseries will follow Williams’ professional and personal life. The untitled series comes from Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios. Williams will executive produce with Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” said Williams.

“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Williams is the most prized WTA player of all time, raking in titles in all four grand slam tournaments, 73 singles and 23 doubles championships, and gold-medals at the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Beyond tennis, Williams has delved into business, entertainment, fashion and philanthropy. In 2018 she launched the Yetunde Price Resource Center in Compton, California, honoring the life and memory of her oldest sister and ensuring those affected by trauma have the necessary resources to persevere.

The untitled docuseries adds to Williams’ entertainment slate. In 2018 she starred in HBO’s 2018 docuseries Being Serena.