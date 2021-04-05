‘Selena The Series’ Part 2: Netflix Sets New Premiere Date, Unveils Teaser

Netflix has set a new premiere date for Selena The Series Part 2. The final installment of the two-part series, starring Christian Serratos as iconic singer Selena Quintanilla, will premiere May 4, more than a week earlier than previously announced. It was originally scheduled for May 14. The streamer also unveiled a teaser (above) and key art (below).

From writer/executive producer Moisés Zamora, Selena: The Series is a coming-of-age story following Selena (Serratos) as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López also star in the series.

Selena: The Series is produced by Campanario Entertainment and executive produced by Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, Hiromi Kamata, and Zamora.