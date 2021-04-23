Selena Gomez Cooking Series ‘Selena + Chef’ Returns To Kitchen For Third Season On HBO Max

Selena Gomez will be serving up a third season of Selena + Chef on HBO Max.

New episodes of the unscripted series will premiere later this year. In season three, the platinum-selling recording artist and actress will continue her cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs that will help her whip up delicious dishes. Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360K for 23 nonprofit organizations.

The series is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with EPs Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Melissa Stokes.

Related Story Adult Swim & HBO Max Merge Animation Development Under Suzanna Makkos

Gomez executive produced the Sony romantic feature The Broken Hearts Gallery which was one of the first movies to get exhibition reopening as the pandemic eased last summer. She also stars as Mavis and executive produces Sony Animation’s upcoming summer release Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. She also stars and serves as EP on Hulu’s Steve Martin and Martin Short series Only Murders in the Building, and she’s attached to star in the Elgin James feature drama In the Shadow of Mountain.

Gomez released three albums with her former band, Selena Gomez & the Scene: Kiss & Tell (2009), A Year Without Rain (2010), and When the Sun Goes Down (2011), all of which peaked within the top ten on the US Billboard 200 and attained gold certifications. Her 2015 album Revival went platinum twice. Gomez released her third solo album Rare last year via Interscope Records, debuting atop the Billboard 200, making it her third consecutive number one album in the U.S. Gomez’s feature credits include Monte Carlo, The Muppets, Spring Breakers, The Hotel Transylvania franchise, Getaway, The Fundamentals of Caring, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die.