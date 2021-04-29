Selena Gomez To Star in Petra Collins’ ‘Spiral’ For Picturestart; Drake Exec Producing; Package Being Shopped by Endeavor Content

Skip to main content
‘Transformers’: Dominique Fishback Lands Lead Role Opposite Anthony Ramos In Next Installment For The Paramount Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: In what is sure to be one of the hotter packages on the market, Sources tell Deadline Picturestart has come on to produce the psychological-thriller Spiral with Selena Gomez attached to star and Petra Collins directing. Drake is on board to exec produce with Matthew Budman & Sumaiya Kaveh producing through their Forest Hill Entertainment. Future the Prince aka Adel Nur, who exec produces HBO’s Euphoria with Drake, is also on to exec produce. Endeavor Content is the sales agent on the package and is currently out with the package to all major streamers.

The story follows a former social media influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart. Phoebe Fisher penned the most recent version with Collins and Melissa Broder penning a previous draft. Given the star power attached to the project, this package should gain a ton of attention by every streamer as it makes it way around town.

Gomez most recently finished the highly-anticipated Hulu series Only Murders In The Building which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. She is also returning to voice Mavis in Sony Animations’ Hotel Transylvania: Transformia. She is repped by WME and Lighthouse Management + Media.

Collins is best known for her role as Agnyss on the critically-acclaimed Amazon series Transparent. This will mark her directorial debut. She is also repped by Lighthouse Management + Media.

 

 

