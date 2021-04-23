‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney Channel

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of its time-travel mystery-adventure series Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

Since its January 15 premiere, the series has drawn strong ratings for Disney Channel. It has reached 8.4 million total viewers, ranked as the #1 series across all television with Girls 6-11, as well as #1 live-action series on DisneyNow. Production on season two will begin in June.

Created, written and executive produced by Tracey Thomson (The Young and the Restless), Secrets of Sulpher Springs is filmed and set in Louisiana. The first season followed 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten), after he moves the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. Now, the family—which also includes Griffin’s mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw)—live in The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran), a thrill-seeking classmate, and they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery.

Season two will take a deeper look into Harper’s family history and their connection to The Tremont hotel. What will start as a fact-finding mission will soon turn into a high-stakes adventure that could forever change her friendship with Griffin.

Charles Pratt Jr. (Star) serves as showrunner and executive produces with Thomson. The series is produced by Gwave Productions.

“Our brilliant executive producers, Tracey Thomson and Charles Pratt Jr., along with a supremely talented cast and crew, have truly created a captivating series that keeps our viewers guessing,” said Reena Singh, SVP Development and Current Series, Disney Branded Television. “Now that the disappearance of Savannah has been solved, we look forward to a season of all-new puzzling plots and storylines for kids and families to unravel in the mysterious southern town of Sulphur Springs.”

The first season of Secrets of Sulphur Springs is currently streaming on Disney+ and available in DisneyNow.