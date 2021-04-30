‘Secret Invasion’: Killian Scott In Talks To Join Marvel Series For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Killian Scott (Dublin Murders, Damnation) is in negotiations to join Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Deadline has learned.

In Secret Invasion, Jackson and Mendelsohn reprise their MCU characters Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

The cast also is expected to include Kingsley Ben-Adir as a likely villain, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke. Further plot details are being kept under wraps and it’s not clear what role Scott would play. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

Scott was recently tapped as a lead opposite Courtney B. Vance in AMC’s new courtroom drama series 61st Street, from BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat. He recently headlined the BBC/Starz series Dublin Murders. Scott’s series credits also include Damnation, C.B. Strike and Ripper Street. He is repped by Management 360, Curtis Brown Group and attorney Jim Gilio.