Searchlight Lands Sam Mendes’ Next Film ‘Empire Of Light’ With Olivia Colman Eyed To Star

Searchlight Pictures and Sam Mendes are teaming on the director’s next project with Searchlight boarding Empire of Light with Mendes on set to direct and Olivia Colman in negotiations to star. This will mark Mendes first film since his Oscar-nominated 1917 and will also mark the first time both he and Colman have worked together. The film will also re-team Mendes with cinematographer Roger Deakins, who won an Oscar for his work on 1917.

Mendes also penned the script which is love story, set in and around a beautiful old cinema, on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. Mendes and Pippa Harris will produce via Neal Street Productions. The project will be overseen by Presidents Production, Film and Television Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum and Head of Development & Production, Searchlight Pictures UK Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Mendes has taken his time picking his next film after 1917 was not only a critical darling earning with 10 Oscar nominations including one for himself, but also was a major hit at the box-office. World War I pic grossed $384 million at the worldwide box office including $159 million at the domestic box-office.

After winning her first Oscar for Searchlight’s The Favourite, Colman returns to the studio continuing to rack up honors. She most recently earned several nominations for the most recent season of The Crown including a SAG and also has earned high praise for performance in The Father, including an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

Mendes is repped by CAA and The Agency and Colman is repped by ICM Partners and United Agents.