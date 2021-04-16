‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Urges CBS To Renew Drama For Season 5: “Let’s Keep It Going”

A day after CBS renewed several titles for new seasons, SEAL Team star David Boreanaz called out the cable network on social media, bringing attention to the series’ bubble status.

“Let’s go, CBS – let’s renew this show,” he reportedly tweeted on Friday.

On Thursday, CBS handed NCIS, Blue Bloods, Bull, Magnum P.I. and S.W.A.T renewals, leaving out Boreanaz’s SEAL Team, NCIS: Los Angeles, All Rise and Clarice. In addition to requesting that CBS give SEAL Team season 5 a shot, the actor shared fans’ calls to renew the military drama. Boreanaz also took his efforts to convince CBS to renew the series to Instagram.

On Instagram Boreanaz shared a photo of himself visiting a fan in the hospital. The image read, “Real vets are the real heroes behind CBS ‘Seal Team.’

“Let’s keep it going @cbstv Thank you to all the fans and veterans’ for the support and love for this show,” he captioned his Instagram post. “@sealteamcbs #ReNew this show. #NeverOutoftheFight.”

SEAL Team, whose fate remains uncertain and in the hands of CBS, follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them. The series also stars Neil Brown Jr., Max Thierot, A.J. Buckley and Toni Trucks.

Brown also shared a slew of fans’ requests that CBS renew the series on his Twitter account.

Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly executive produce. SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios.

See Boreanaz’s Instagram post below: