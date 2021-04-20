Scott Rudin’s EP Role On FX’s ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ Under Scrutiny Amid Abuse Allegations

The fallout from the allegations of systematic abuse against Scott Rudin has extended to his ongoing projects. Earlier today, the top producer issued a statement saying that he was “stepping back from my film and streaming projects in addition to my work on Broadway.” (He had issued a similar statement about the Broadway shows he produces over the weekend.)

Rudin’s carefully worded statement excluded What We Do in the Shadows as it is a show on an ad-supported network, FX.

Reps for neither Rudin nor FX and series producer FX Prods. have responded to Deadline requests seeking comment on Rudin’s continuous involvement in Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s acclaimed mockumentary comedy horror television series.

Last year, Rudin shared an Oustanding Comedy Series Emmy nomination for the show, which stems from a big first-look look he had with the former Fox Networks Group, which included FX. That pact has since expired.

When FX and FX Prods. in 2017 severed ties with Louis C.K. following the allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian, the company canceled his overall deal with FX Prods. Additionally, “he will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops,” FX said at the time.

Like C.K. did back then, Rudin has apologized for his behavior.

“I am doing so to take the time to work on personal issues I should have long ago,” he said today. “I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change.”

Rudin’s upcoming streaming projects include Netflix’s The Woman in the Window. And, shortly after Rudin issued his statement, Deadline reported that Rudin was exiting five A24 Film projects, The Humans; The Tragedy of MacBeth; Red, White and Water; Everywhere All at Once and Men.

FX renewed What We Do in the Shadows for a third season last May. The series’ second season averaged 3.2M total viewers across linear and digital platforms, including FX on Hulu, through its first six episodes, up 25% vs. Season 1. The show’s second season also landed eight Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

The mockumentary series, based on Clement and Waititi’s 2014 feature film, stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch. It follows the lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years in the New York borough of Staten Island.

Before partnering with Fox Networks Group, Rudin had a TV deal at HBO. In a very unusual move, that deal was terminated early at least in part over what was reported at the time as issues with Rudin’s behavior.