Scott Rudin Slammed As ‘Abusive, Racist & Sexist’ By Fellow ‘True Grit’ EP Megan Ellison After Exposé

Megan Ellison spared Scott Rudin no quarter today.

“This piece barely scratches the surface of Scott Rudin’s abusive, racist, and sexist behavior”, the Annapurna CEO said online after a scathing Hollywood Reporter cover story published today on alleged misconduct by the volatile EGOT producer.

“Similarly to Harvey, too many are afraid to speak out,” the Bombshell EP added in the mid-morning tweet. “ I support and applaud those who did. There’s good reason to be afraid because he’s vindictive and has no qualms about lying.”

In regards to both Rudin and Weinstein, this is no second hand insight by Ellison.

She worked with Rudin as an executive producer on the 10x Oscar nominated Coen Brothers 2010 western remake True Grit, which was distributed by Paramount. Ellison helped steer a number of Weinstein films as well: as a producer on Lawless and Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master and as an EP on The Grandmaster and Killing Them Softly.

The prolific Rudin, who is repped by WME, has the Amy Adams, Anthony Mackie and Gary Oldman starring The Woman in the Window set to be released in May on Netflix and selected reopened movie theaters across America.

The incarcerated Harvey Weinstein recently launched an appeal to have his 23-year sentence of last year for sex crimes overturned and a new trial ordered.