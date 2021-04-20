Scott Rudin “Stepping Back” From Film And Streaming Projects, Pledges “Commitment To Grow And Change”

Producer Scott Rudin says he “stepping back” from his film and streaming projects in addition to his Broadway productions.

In a statement released today, Rudin says:

“I am stepping back from my film and streaming projects in addition to my work on Broadway. I am doing so to take the time to work on personal issues I should have long ago. When I commented over the weekend, I was focused on Broadway reopening successfully and not wanting my previous behavior to detract from everyone’s efforts to return. It’s clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming. I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change.”

Rudin’s upcoming film and streaming projects include Netflix’s The Woman in the Window and A24’s The Humans. His statement today did not specify the projects by name.

Related Story Dakota Johnson Set To Star In Netflix & MRC Film's Jane Austen Update 'Persuasion'

The statement echoes the one Rudin released Saturday, which focused exclusively on the producer’s stage work – he currently has four projects set to return to the Covid-closed Broadway once theaters reopen: To Kill a Mockingbird, The Book of Mormon, West Side Story and the yet-to-open The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Neither of Rudin’s statements details exactly what “stepping back” entails. In the Broadway-focused announcement, the producer said he would step back from active participation on the productions, with his “roles to be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows.”

Rudin’s announcements follow in the wake of a recent Hollywood Reporter story in which four former Rudin employees described workplace bullying and harassment, including episodes in which the Broadway and Hollywood producer three items including a stapler and a baked potato and, in one case, smashed a laptop onto an assistant’s hand.

Foster, who is set to co-star in the upcoming $17 million revival of The Music Man, spoke out over the weekend, saying that Rudin’s decision to relinquish active participation in his shows was “the only positive outcome.” Actors’ Equity called on the producer to release all employees for nondisclosure agreements.