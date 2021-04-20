Scott Rudin Exits Five A24 Film Projects: Sources

Not long after Scott Rudin issued a statement he will step back from film and TV projects, to go with the voluntary exit from theater projects he announced days ago, sources said that Rudin has stepped away from the five projects he had with A24, this following a THR expose by Tatiana Siegel on Rudin’s recidivist bullying of assistants and others who were powerless to do anything about it. There is no official comment, nor a confirmation that Rudin’s name not appearing in the credits of these films. Here are the pictures Rudin is no longer producing for A24:

The Tragedy of MacBeth, the Joel Coen-directed film that stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson, Ralph Ineson. Coen is now sole producer.

The Humans, the Stephen Karam scripted and directed film that stars Steven Yeun, Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer, June Squibb, Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell. Eli Bush is now sole producer.

Red, White and Water, the Lila Neugebauer directed film that stars Jennifer Lawrence, Bryan Tyree Henry, Samira Wiley, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Pic, scripted by Luke Goebel, Ottessa Moshfegh, Elizabeth Sanders, is now produced by Bush, Jennifer Lawrence, and Justine Polsky,

Everywhere All at Once, the pic written and directed by Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Stephanie Hsu, is now produced by Dan Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang. The exec producers are Eli Bush, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Josh Rudnick.

Finally, there is Men, a drama that Alex Garland wrote to direct that is now produced by Eli Bush, Andrew Macdonald, and Allon Reich. There is no cast on that one. A24 is now listed as sole producer, and distributor.