'Schmigadoon!': Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date For Cecily Strong/Keegan-Michael Key Comedy From Lorne Michaels

'Schmigadoon!' NBC
Schmigadoon!, a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, will debut on Apple TV+ in July.
The six-episode musical comedy series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels will bow on Friday, July 16 via the streamer. Two episodes will be available at launch, followed by one episode weekly every Friday.

Schmigadoon! stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship. They discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical and learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”

The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original songs for the series.

Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Cecily Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.

