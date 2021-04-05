‘Schitt’s Creek’s Karen Robinson To Recur On ABC’s ‘A Million Little Things’

EXCLUSIVE: Karen Robinson will make her way from Schitt’s Creek to A Million Little Things as she joins the cast of the ABC drama in a recurring role.

The Tiny Pretty Things and Frankie Drake Mysteries actress will take on Florence, a sweet, maternal, confident widow whose sense of humor is dwarfed only by her sense of self.

Written by DJ Nash, the ensemble drama series revolves around a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday Rodrigues as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Nash is creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; Nina Lopez-Corrado, Terrence Coli and Geoffrey Nauffts serve as co-executive producers on the series, from ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

The series has returned back to its Wednesday 10 p.m. time slot on ABC.

Karen Robinson is best known for her role Ronnie Lee in the Emmy-winning hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek. Robinson appeared in Netflix’s series Tiny Pretty Things. She also appears in Netflix’s Titans and CBC’s Pretty Hard Cases. Additional credits include Hallmark’s Morning Show Mysteries, Mary Kills People and Frankie Drake Mysteries. She is represented by Daniel Abrams at OAZ and Innovative Artists.