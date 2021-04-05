‘Schitt’s Creek’ Shines At SAG With Best Comedy Ensemble And Best Comedy Actress

Schitt’s Creek father-son creators Eugene and Daniel Levy may have lost out to Jason Sudeikis in the Best Comedy Actor category Sunday night at SAG, but the ever-popular show cleaned up in the ensemble and Best Comedy Actress zones, with Catherine O’Hara taking home the gold in the latter.

O’Hara has also collected an Emmy, a Globe and a Critics Choice award this season for her performance in the POP TV series as Moira Rose, mother of the beloved—and deeply dysfunctional—family who flee to a small town when they unexpectedly lose everything.

She was nominated alongside her onscreen daughter Annie Murphy, and beat out Dead to Me‘s Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and Kaley Cuoco with her strong newcomer show The Flight Attendant.

“I share this with Annie Murphy,” O’Hara said in her pre-recorded acceptance speech. “I’m flattered anyone might believe I could be her mother. Annie is a beautiful soul. And of course, for Eugene ands Daniel Levy and their amazing writers. Their hilariously empathic storytelling gave me and everyone in the town from which I am currently estranged every possible chance to love, be loved, make happy fools of ourselves and blossom into the best we could be.”

Speaking during a pre-recorded EPK interview with SAG, O’Hara joked that the role had pushed her “to wear much better clothes than I ever did before.” She added Moira had taught her to “use my feminine wiles, Moira knows how and I don’t.” Plus, O’Hara said the character had given her “a weird sort of confidence Moira has. I’m sure it’s big ego, low self-esteem.”

Accepting the Comedy Ensemble award, Daniel Levy said sharing the award with his “brilliant sister and incredible dad is absolutely extraordinary.” His sister Sarah Levy plays Twyla Sands on the show, making it very much a family affair. He also thanked his fellow cast and crew who had, he said, “made comedy look absolutely effortless with their skill and their dedication.”

This is the final awards season year, for Schitt’s Creek, since it concluded with its sixth Season last year.