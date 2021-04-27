Sarah Silverman, Nicole Byer, Sam Richardson Join ‘Kill the Orange-Faced Bear’ TBS Pilot Voice Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Silverman (I Love You America), Nicole Byer (Wipeout) and Sam Richardson (Veep) will lend their voices to TBS’ comedy pilot Kill the Orange-Faced Bear. They join previously announced live-action cast Damon Wayans Jr., Jessy Hodges, Alex Karpovsky and Nate Torrence. The pilot is scheduled to begin shooting in Portland in May.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Kill the Orange-Faced Bear is about one man’s (Wayans Jr.) epic revenge journey after a bear eats his girlfriend (Hodges).

Silverman voices Brenda, the sarcastic badass grizzly bear who attacked and ate Hank’s fiancée Stacy—for personal reasons. When Stacy’s friends panicked and mistook a can of spray paint for bear mace, they turned Brenda’s face orange—but she won’t let being marked make her an easy target for Hank’s revenge plan.

Byer voices Pauline, a bear with perfect fur and perfect nails who uses her feminine wiles to seduce Brenda’s husband.

Richardson voices Steve, the charmingly idiotic grizzly bear with a dangerous habit of breaking into cars to steal snacks and beer.

Previously announced Wayans Jr. is Hank, the charming, funny and grieving man who’s hell-bent on tracking down Brenda the bear. Hodges is Stacy, Hank’s late girlfriend, as well as Jamie, her twin sister with a confusing secret. Karpovsky plays Ronnie, an oddball park ranger who has a score to settle with Hank. Torrence is Murray, Hank’s best friend and boyfriend to Jamie, who is just trying to keep everyone together.

The series is written, and executive produced by Romanski (fka Chris Romano), Trevor Engelson and Steven Fisher of Underground. Alex Karpovsky, Jake Szymanski, and Wayans Jr. also serve as executive producers. Jake Szymanski is set to direct.

Silverman is repped by UTA and Thruline. Byer is repped by WME and Artists First. Richardson is repped by UTA and Artists First.