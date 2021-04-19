Marvel’s Sarah Amos Joins Condé Nast Entertainment As Head Of Unscripted

EXCLUSIVE: Condé Nast Entertainment has appointed Marvel executive Sarah Amos as VP, Development & Production (Non-Fiction TV, Documentaries).

In the new role, part of the ongoing restructuring at CNE under President Agnes Chu, Amos will lead the company’s efforts in the unscripted space. She will report to Helen Estabrook, who was recently tapped as head of Conde Nast Entertainment’s film and television division.

“Sarah not only brings with her best-in-class development and production experience, she’s also an expert storyteller with the ability to translate compelling material across a variety of platforms,” said Estabrook. “We’re thrilled to have her on the CNE team.”

Amos joins CNE from Marvel where she was the VP of Development and Production for Marvel Entertainment’s NewMedia division, overseeing the video, live streaming and audio content slate for Marvel.com and third-party platforms, including SiriusXM and Marvel Entertainment’s non-fiction content for Disney+. Amos served as an Executive Producer on the Disney+ original series Marvel’s Behind The Mask, Marvel’s Hero Project and Marvel’s 616–a collaboration with Supper Club, the team behind Netflix’s Chef’s Table.

Prior to Marvel, Amos worked in producerial capacities at ABC News, including for flagship program, World News with Diane Sawyer.

Amos is the second former Marvel Entertainment executive to join Disney+ alumna Chu’s team at CNE, following the appointment of Jennifer Jones (who also worked with Chu at Disney+) as Head of Business Affairs.