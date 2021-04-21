Salman Khan Starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ Shifts To Day-And-Date Release As India Grapples With Covid Wave

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the Hindi-language action pic starring Salman Khan, is holding to its Eid release on May 13 but is moving to a day-and-date strategy with many Indian cinemas closed due to the coronavirus wave currently sweeping the country.

Zee Studios will debut the film in theaters around the world, plus any that are open in India by that date, and will simultaneously release the pic on its pay-per-view service ZEEPlex, which lives on the company’s wider online offering ZEE5 as well as other operators including Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

Alongside Khan the movie stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film is a remake of the 2017 Korean film The Outlaws, which depicts a turf war between rival gangs, with the police called in to try and bring peace to the local neighbourhood.

Zee said that the international rollout will encompass 40 countries including in the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Asia / Pacific.

As Deadline reported last week, Bollywood is currently on lockdown after the Maharashtra government ordered firm restrictions for at least two weeks to try and curb spiralling Covid cases. The industry hopes that filming may resume from May 1. Cinemas being re-opened in the same month presently looks like a distant prospect