Salma Hayek To Play Pina Auriemma In Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’ For MGM

Oscar nominee Salma Hayek has joined House of Gucci, the feature film from MGM and Scott Free Productions that is in production. She joins an all-star cast that includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto and Jack Huston, with Ridley Scott on board to direct.

“So happy to have my good buddy Salma join our wonderful cast,,” said producer Giannina Scott. “I’ve been talking with her about this Gucci project for 20 years. Now it’s happening and she is a part of it. Rid and I are thrilled.”

Ridley and Giannina Scott will produce via their Scott Free Productions banner.

The film tells the story of how Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci. Hayek will play Pina Auriemma, who was a clairvoyant friend of “Black Widow” Patrizia Reggiani, who was sentenced to 26 years in prison after her trial in 1998.

Roberto Bentivegna penned the script. House of Gucci will be released in the U.S. via MGM’s distribution joint venture United Artists Releasing on November 24. The film will be distributed internationally via Universal Pictures.

Hayek next can be seen in Lionsgate’s The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which will bow on June 16. She also has Marvel’s The Eternals coming out on November 5 and recently was seen in Amazon’s Bliss. Hayek is represented by CAA, Management 360, and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.